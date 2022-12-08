NCC’s ‘Run for Unity’ flame arrives at Anantapur

December 08, 2022 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

Runner Krishan Singh Badhwar arriving at Gantimarri in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday during his journey from Kanyakumari to Delhi to mark the completion of 75 years of NCC. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A runner from 25 Rajput Battalion of the Indian Army, Krishan Singh Badhwar, carrying the ‘Run For Unity’ flame from Kanyakumari to Delhi, entered Gantimarri in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krishan Singh Badhwar has begun the 3,000-km journey to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence and also National Cadet Corps.

Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh flagged off the run on Wednesday morning. It then reached Somuladoddi in Anantapur district where Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli received the flame.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing students, Mr. Krishan Singh Badhwar suggested to them that they identify what interests them and strive to achieve success in their chosen fields. “Do not look for shortcuts and dream big,” Mr. Krishan Singh added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US