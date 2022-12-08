NCC’s ‘Run for Unity’ flame arrives at Anantapur

December 08, 2022 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - ANANTAPUR

A runner from 25 Rajput Battalion of the Indian Army, Krishan Singh Badhwar, carrying the ‘Run For Unity’ flame from Kanyakumari to Delhi, entered Gantimarri in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishan Singh Badhwar has begun the 3,000-km journey to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence and also National Cadet Corps.

Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh flagged off the run on Wednesday morning. It then reached Somuladoddi in Anantapur district where Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli received the flame.

Addressing students, Mr. Krishan Singh Badhwar suggested to them that they identify what interests them and strive to achieve success in their chosen fields. “Do not look for shortcuts and dream big,” Mr. Krishan Singh added.