  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

NCC’s ‘Run for Unity’ flame arrives at Anantapur

December 08, 2022 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Runner Krishan Singh Badhwar arriving at Gantimarri in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday during his journey from Kanyakumari to Delhi to mark the completion of 75 years of NCC.

Runner Krishan Singh Badhwar arriving at Gantimarri in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday during his journey from Kanyakumari to Delhi to mark the completion of 75 years of NCC. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A runner from 25 Rajput Battalion of the Indian Army, Krishan Singh Badhwar, carrying the ‘Run For Unity’ flame from Kanyakumari to Delhi, entered Gantimarri in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishan Singh Badhwar has begun the 3,000-km journey to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence and also National Cadet Corps.

Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh flagged off the run on Wednesday morning. It then reached Somuladoddi in Anantapur district where Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli received the flame.

Addressing students, Mr. Krishan Singh Badhwar suggested to them that they identify what interests them and strive to achieve success in their chosen fields. “Do not look for shortcuts and dream big,” Mr. Krishan Singh added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.