NCC training ensures overall development of students, says CUTM V-C

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty on Sunday said that National Cadet Corps (NCC) training programmes would ensure overall development of the students and help them face all kinds of day-to-day challenges in life. On the occasion of 76th NCC Day, CUTM organised a programme in the campus located in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students who joined NCC would reach top positions in their career as they maintain discipline in their academics as well. University registrar P. Pallavi said that many students were keen to join the NCC.

Meanwhile, NCC Day was celebrated at SITAM Engineering College in Vizianagaram. SITAM director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that the institution would be able to promote the girl’s battalion with the support of NCC authorities. The girls battalion’s Commanding Officer Colonel Gopendra was also present in the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.