NCC training ensures overall development of students, says CUTM V-C

Published - November 24, 2024 07:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
NCC cadets with Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty and other academicians on the occasion of NCC Day, at CUTM campus in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

NCC cadets with Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty and other academicians on the occasion of NCC Day, at CUTM campus in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty on Sunday said that National Cadet Corps (NCC) training programmes would ensure overall development of the students and help them face all kinds of day-to-day challenges in life. On the occasion of 76th NCC Day, CUTM organised a programme in the campus located in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students who joined NCC would reach top positions in their career as they maintain discipline in their academics as well. University registrar P. Pallavi said that many students were keen to join the NCC.

Meanwhile, NCC Day was celebrated at SITAM Engineering College in Vizianagaram. SITAM director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that the institution would be able to promote the girl’s battalion with the support of NCC authorities. The girls battalion’s Commanding Officer Colonel Gopendra was also present in the celebrations.

