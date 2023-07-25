ADVERTISEMENT

NCC plans to expand activities in Andhra Pradesh, says Dy. Director General

July 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KAKINADA

Cadet vacancies will be increased upon request from educational institutions, informs Air Commodore V.M. Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

NCC (Andhra Pradesh-Telangana) Deputy Director General Air Commodore V.M. Reddy on Tuesday said that he would soon hold talks with Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement Roja Selvamani to discuss the expansion of NCC activities in Andhra Pradesh. 

He inspected the Kakinada NCC unit, 9 (A) Air Sqn (T), which is the largest group in the country with 13 units. 

“The Andhra Pradesh NCC Directorate has plans to increase the number of cadet vacancies if any educational institution approaches it. NCC cadets are entitled to reservation in higher education institutions,” he told the media.

Col. A.K. Rishi, Col. Sanjay Gupta, Lt. Col. D. Kulsheshtra, and Wing Cdr D.S.N. Murthy were present.

