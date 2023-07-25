HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC plans to expand activities in Andhra Pradesh, says Dy. Director General

Cadet vacancies will be increased upon request from educational institutions, informs Air Commodore V.M. Reddy

July 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

NCC (Andhra Pradesh-Telangana) Deputy Director General Air Commodore V.M. Reddy on Tuesday said that he would soon hold talks with Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement Roja Selvamani to discuss the expansion of NCC activities in Andhra Pradesh. 

He inspected the Kakinada NCC unit, 9 (A) Air Sqn (T), which is the largest group in the country with 13 units. 

“The Andhra Pradesh NCC Directorate has plans to increase the number of cadet vacancies if any educational institution approaches it. NCC cadets are entitled to reservation in higher education institutions,” he told the media.

Col. A.K. Rishi, Col. Sanjay Gupta, Lt. Col. D. Kulsheshtra, and Wing Cdr D.S.N. Murthy were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.