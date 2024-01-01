ADVERTISEMENT

NCC organises annual training camp at Kendriya Vidyalayam-1

January 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

More than 250 air force, naval cadets of NCC participate in the ongoing training camp

The Hindu Bureau

NCC cadets taking part in the firing practice at the annual training camp in at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 at Vijayawada on Monday.

As many as 276 cadets from various units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) participated in the annual training camp being organised by 8 Andhra Naval Unit, here on Monday. The 10-day camp, being held at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Madhura Nagar, began on December 25, 2023, and will go on till January 3, 2024.

Captain R .Srinivas Rao, Commanding Officer of the 8 Andhra Naval Unit, while addressing the cadets, urged them to prepare for the B and C certificate exams, to be held February.

Cadets were being trained in drill, rifle shooting, boat pulling, sailing, sports and games along with subjects such as personality development, leadership qualities and national integration, said Lt. Parameswara Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cadets expressed that the training camp will assist them in developing leadership qualities and physical fitness. “I took training in firing at Mangalagiri. Cadets of about six units are participating in the camp, and the camp will help the cadets to exchange their ideas,” Noumann, an NCC cadet, told The Hindu.

Flying officers Johnson and Kishore, in-charges of various schools and colleges, NCC instructors were monitoring the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US