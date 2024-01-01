NCC organises annual training camp at Kendriya Vidyalayam-1

January 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 276 cadets from various units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) participated in the annual training camp being organised by 8 Andhra Naval Unit, here on Monday. The 10-day camp, being held at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Madhura Nagar, began on December 25, 2023, and will go on till January 3, 2024.

Captain R .Srinivas Rao, Commanding Officer of the 8 Andhra Naval Unit, while addressing the cadets, urged them to prepare for the B and C certificate exams, to be held February.

Cadets were being trained in drill, rifle shooting, boat pulling, sailing, sports and games along with subjects such as personality development, leadership qualities and national integration, said Lt. Parameswara Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cadets expressed that the training camp will assist them in developing leadership qualities and physical fitness. “I took training in firing at Mangalagiri. Cadets of about six units are participating in the camp, and the camp will help the cadets to exchange their ideas,” Noumann, an NCC cadet, told The Hindu.

Flying officers Johnson and Kishore, in-charges of various schools and colleges, NCC instructors were monitoring the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.