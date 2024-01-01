GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC organises annual training camp at Kendriya Vidyalayam-1

More than 250 air force, naval cadets of NCC participate in the ongoing training camp

January 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NCC cadets taking part in the firing practice at the annual training camp in at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 at Vijayawada on Monday.

NCC cadets taking part in the firing practice at the annual training camp in at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 at Vijayawada on Monday.

As many as 276 cadets from various units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) participated in the annual training camp being organised by 8 Andhra Naval Unit, here on Monday. The 10-day camp, being held at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Madhura Nagar, began on December 25, 2023, and will go on till January 3, 2024.

Captain R .Srinivas Rao, Commanding Officer of the 8 Andhra Naval Unit, while addressing the cadets, urged them to prepare for the B and C certificate exams, to be held February.

Cadets were being trained in drill, rifle shooting, boat pulling, sailing, sports and games along with subjects such as personality development, leadership qualities and national integration, said Lt. Parameswara Rao.

The cadets expressed that the training camp will assist them in developing leadership qualities and physical fitness. “I took training in firing at Mangalagiri. Cadets of about six units are participating in the camp, and the camp will help the cadets to exchange their ideas,” Noumann, an NCC cadet, told The Hindu.

Flying officers Johnson and Kishore, in-charges of various schools and colleges, NCC instructors were monitoring the camp.

