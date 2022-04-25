NCC officials observe Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Chittoor

Wife of slain soldier honoured

Senior officials of the 35 Andhra Battalion of the National Cadet Corps on Monday observed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Independence, by honoring Varalakshmi, wife of slain army hawaldar T. Jayakumar, a resident of Kuppam region of Chittoor district.

Jayakumar was killed a few years ago in an extremist operation while attached to the Pioneer Coy, the Army’s Bengaluru regiment.

At a function held at Chittoor’s unit office, administrator Lt. Col. S. Ranganathan presented a memento with the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inscribed on it to Ms. Varalakshmi.

The official said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would continue to inspire the young generation and inculcate the spirit of patriotism in them.

Ms. Varalakshmi said that she felt proud of the sacrifice of her husband and thanked the Prime Minister for initiating the honours to the kin of slain defence personnel.

She exhorted the students to join the NCC in large numbers as it would help them shape their personalities and also cherish the sense of patriotism for the nation.