NCC officials, cadets take up Puneet Sagar Abhiyan

November 26, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cadets of the NCC 16th Battalion organised. ‘Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan’ at Manginapudi beach here on Saturday.

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary of Ministry of Defence, along with Krishna District Collector Ranjit Basha and Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and NCC officials participated in the programme.

About 200 NCC cadets removed the garbage on the sea shore and cleaned the beach as part of the drive. Later, the cadets performed a play on the pollution of the seas, rivers and water bodies.

16th Battalion NCC Commanding Officer Col. Sagar Singh, Machilipatnam Dy. Superintendent of Police Masum Basha, MRO Sunil Kumar and students participated.

