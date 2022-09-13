NCC official inspects defence facilities in Kakinada

Air Commodore P. Maheswar interacts with an NCC girl cadet in Kakinada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

Air Commodore P. Maheswar, NCC Directorate Deputy Director-General (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), on Tuesday inspected the firing simulator and Air Rifle Range under the Kakinada National Cadet Corps during the annual inspection of the defence facilities.

According to a press release, Air Commodore P. Maheswar said the NCC-Kakinada officials needed to create awareness among the NCC cadets to join the armed forces.

Air Commodore P. Maheswar lauded the girls for joining the NCC and tri-services. He also interacted with the NCC cadets during the inspection of the NCC campus. Kakinada NCC Group Kakinada headquarters Commandant Col. A.K. Rishi and other officials were present.