NCC Dy. DG calls on A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

August 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NCC Deputy Director-General (AP and Telangana) Air Commodore V.M. Reddy called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

They discussed the expansion plans of the NCC in the State; responsibilities of the NCC cadets; their role in the disaster management; and the need to spread awareness among people.

The officer told the Chief Minister that the recruitment of 60,000 NCC cadets would help their availability across the State.

They also discussed the possibility of establishing Central Training Academy in the State to train A.P. cadets. The Chief Minister told him that the government is ready to allot necessary land and provide all basic infrastructures for training army, navy and air wing cadets of NCC.

NCC Assistant Director Colonel Sanjay Gupta and Group Commander Chandrasekhar were also present.

