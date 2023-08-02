HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC Dy. DG calls on A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

August 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NCC Deputy Director-General (AP and Telangana) Air Commodore V.M. Reddy called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

They discussed the expansion plans of the NCC in the State; responsibilities of the NCC cadets; their role in the disaster management; and the need to spread awareness among people.

The officer told the Chief Minister that the recruitment of 60,000 NCC cadets would help their availability across the State.

They also discussed the possibility of establishing Central Training Academy in the State to train A.P. cadets.  The Chief Minister told him that the government is ready to allot necessary land and provide all basic infrastructures for training army, navy and air wing cadets of NCC.

NCC Assistant Director Colonel Sanjay Gupta and Group Commander Chandrasekhar were also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.