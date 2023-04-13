ADVERTISEMENT

NCC DG calls on CM

April 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 The Director General (DG), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Thursday. 

He explained to the Chief Minister about the expansion of NCC services in the State and the establishment of an NCC Directorate. Going through the proposals, the Chief Minister promised necessary support for NCC from the government.

Principal Secretary (Youth Service and Sports) G. Vani Mohan, NCC Deputy Director General (AP & Telangana) Air Commodore P. Maheswar, Colonels V.V. Srinivas and Vivek Shele, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Rishi Raj Singh and Liaison Officers V. Satyam and P. Srinivas Rao were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US