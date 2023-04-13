NCC DG calls on CM

April 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Director General (DG), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Thursday.

He explained to the Chief Minister about the expansion of NCC services in the State and the establishment of an NCC Directorate. Going through the proposals, the Chief Minister promised necessary support for NCC from the government.

Principal Secretary (Youth Service and Sports) G. Vani Mohan, NCC Deputy Director General (AP & Telangana) Air Commodore P. Maheswar, Colonels V.V. Srinivas and Vivek Shele, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Rishi Raj Singh and Liaison Officers V. Satyam and P. Srinivas Rao were present.

