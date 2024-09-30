ADVERTISEMENT

NCC chief discusses measures to enhance training opportunities for cadets in Tirupati

Published - September 30, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Gen. Gurbir Pal Singh, Director-General NCC, New Delhi, arrives to a ceremonial reception at the NCC group headquarters in Tirupati on Monday.

Lieutenant General Gurbir Pal Singh, Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC), New Delhi, on Monday suggested measures to enhance training opportunities for the cadets. He arrived to a ceremonial reception and guard of honour by the cadets at the Tirupati Group Headquarters on Monday, as part of his tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He commended the cadets for their outstanding performance and encouraged them to continue their efforts in fostering leadership, character and civic responsibility. He also interacted with the officers of the Tirupati group, discussing the ongoing projects and future plans, aimed at enhancing the training opportunities for cadets.

Following the review, Lt . Gen. Singh was briefed by Deputy Director-General (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate) Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, while the Tirupati Group Commander Colonel Satinder Dahiya provided insights into the region’s NCC activities and initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US