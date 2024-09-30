NCC chief discusses measures to enhance training opportunities for cadets in Tirupati

Lieutenant General Gurbir Pal Singh, Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC), New Delhi, on Monday suggested measures to enhance training opportunities for the cadets. He arrived to a ceremonial reception and guard of honour by the cadets at the Tirupati Group Headquarters on Monday, as part of his tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He commended the cadets for their outstanding performance and encouraged them to continue their efforts in fostering leadership, character and civic responsibility. He also interacted with the officers of the Tirupati group, discussing the ongoing projects and future plans, aimed at enhancing the training opportunities for cadets.

Following the review, Lt . Gen. Singh was briefed by Deputy Director-General (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate) Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, while the Tirupati Group Commander Colonel Satinder Dahiya provided insights into the region’s NCC activities and initiatives.