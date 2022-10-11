‘NCC cadets will become good citizens in future’

National Cadet Corps Director General Gurbirpal Singh on Monday said that students who join the NCC would grow up to become good citizens and prove themselves worthy in all fields thanks to the discipline, punctuality and enthusiasm to learn new things that would be instilled in them from a young age.

The Director General visited the NCC battalion here and interacted with Agniveers who were recruited to join the Indian armed forces.

Officials explained to Mr. Gurbirpal about the joint service activities of Fire and NCC wings during Cyclone Titli which caused devastation in Srikakulam district in 2018.