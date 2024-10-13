NCC cadets undertake an adventurous trek to Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh

It was an altogether different experience for the members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to undertake an adventurous trek to the Tirumala hills, which normally witnesses a spiritual trek by devotees.

As many as 506 cadets, accompanied by 15 Permanent Instructors and 13 Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), climbed the Tirumala hills through the Srivarimettu trekking route at the eight-day-long camp being held from October 6 to 13.

The ‘AP Trek 1’ was organised by the 35 (A) battalion of the Tirupati NCC group. Cadets from various NCC groups representing several states of India had a unique opportunity to explore the pristine beauty of the verdant Tirumala hills.

At the end of the trek, the participants offered prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala, not before taking a group photograph in front of the temple.