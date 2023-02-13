ADVERTISEMENT

NCC cadets take out rally to mark birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu

February 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NCC cadets taking out a rally on the occasion of National Women’s Day in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NCC cadets of P.B. Siddhartha College on Monday organised a rally to mark the 144 th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu, which is celebrated as National Women’s Day. Cadets of 4 th Andhra Girls Battalion, who participated in the event, raised slogans on women’s rights. On the occasion, a talk was organised on women empowerment and a documentary on women’s rights were screened. Later, the college management organised poster presentation, elocution and other competitions for students.

