HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC cadets take out rally to mark birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu

February 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NCC cadets taking out a rally on the occasion of National Women’s Day in Vijayawada on Monday.

NCC cadets taking out a rally on the occasion of National Women’s Day in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NCC cadets of P.B. Siddhartha College on Monday organised a rally to mark the 144 th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu, which is celebrated as National Women’s Day. Cadets of 4 th Andhra Girls Battalion, who participated in the event, raised slogans on women’s rights. On the occasion, a talk was organised on women empowerment and a documentary on women’s rights were screened. Later, the college management organised poster presentation, elocution and other competitions for students.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.