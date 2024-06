The cadets of 3(A) R&V Regiment NCC-Vijayawada on Thursday celebrated International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, by exhibiting their flexibility and agility on horseback. The team, comprising nearly 220 cadets from NTR College of Veterinary Science, Andhra Loyola College and P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, performed many yoga postures on horseback at the veterinary college near Gannavaram to spread awareness about yoga and its benefits on physical and mental health.

