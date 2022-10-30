NCC Cadets clean up garbage-strewn Kalyani Dam in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 30/10/2022: Cadets of NCC regiment (Remount & Veterinary) collecting the garbage at Kalyani Dam near Tirupati as part of the special clean up drive that began on October 29 (Saturday).

The NCC cadets of 2 Andhra regiment (Remount and Veterinary) embarked on a massive drive to clean up the garbage-strewn Kalyani dam, on October 30 (Saturday).

The cadets collected a mound of garbage, weighing a whopping 80 kg, mostly comprising single use plastic covers discarded by the public who visit the dam which is also the major drinking water source of Tirupati.

A team of 26 cadets of the College of Veterinary Sciences (CoVS), SV Veterinary University ,Tirupati, took up the water body cleaning programme under the ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’.

AR Sub-Inspector Anand Naidu of the Police Training Academy explained to the students about the importance of maintainance of dams and ensuring that all water bodies are free of contamination.

A clarion call was given by the NCC Commanding Officer Colonel Prakash Kumar and ANO K. Sudheer Kumar to the visitors to avoid carrying plastic to such sensitive spots, especially the ones abutting forest regions.