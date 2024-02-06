GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC cadets bag medals at RDC, return home to a rousing reception

S. Srisanth of the 29 Andhra Battalion creates history by winning the ‘Best Army Cadet’ award in the junior category

February 06, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadet S. Srisanth of 29 Andhra Battalion, who won the ‘Best Army Cadet’ in the junior category, receives a medal of honour and baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi.

The team of NCC cadets, who created history at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) parade in New Delhi, arrived to a rousing reception back home on Tuesday.

The ten cadets belonging to various units of the Tirupati NCC Group returned with several medals and certificates. Cadets G. Lohit and Chittesh Rao won the national gold medal in equestrian events, while Tharun Teja of NCC Air Wing won the bronze in the ‘Best Air Cadet’ category.

S. Srisanth of the 29 Andhra Battalion created history by winning the ‘Best Army Cadet’ award in the junior category, receiving the medal of honour and a baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A 9th class student at Edify International School, Tiruchanur, Srisanth has been undergoing NCC training for the past two years under the aegis of the NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). He had earlier won national gold and bronze medals in All India Thal Sena Camp held in September last year.

A team of cadets and staff led by Col. Manish Asthana, Commanding Officer of the 29 Andhra Battalion, received the RDC parade group at the Tirupati airport on Tuesday. “For the first time in the history of our NCC Tirupati group, a cadet received the top prize from the Prime Minister,” said Col. Asthana.

NCC Group Commander Col. Yogesh Dungrakoti congratulated the team, adding that Srisanth’s success proved that cadets from smaller towns could win big at the national level.

