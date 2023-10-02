ADVERTISEMENT

NCC cadet from Nalanda Degree College trained in para jumping

October 02, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

B. Sandhya, a B.Sc second year student from Nalanda Degree College, Vijayawada, and an NCC cadet in the 4(A) Girls battalion, has successfully completed a 25-day basic course in para jumping (from an altitude of 1,250 feet) under the guidance of experts from the Indian Air Force.

Two cadets had been selected from every State, and Sandhya was the only girl cadet chosen from the Kakinada group, said a statement issued by the college management on Sunday.

Ms. Sandhya thanked her college management for encouraging her to chase her dream and expressed gratitude to Group Commander of Kakinada unit Col. Sabyasachi Dash and Commanding Officer 4(A) BN NCC Vijayawada Lt. Col. Balinder Singh.

She also thanked Nalanda Educational Institutions chairman A. Vijayababu, Degree College principal M. Anuradha and Lt. Sk. Rafia Begum.

