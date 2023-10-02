HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC cadet from Nalanda Degree College trained in para jumping

October 02, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

B. Sandhya, a B.Sc second year student from Nalanda Degree College, Vijayawada, and an NCC cadet in the 4(A) Girls battalion, has successfully completed a 25-day basic course in para jumping (from an altitude of 1,250 feet) under the guidance of experts from the Indian Air Force.

Two cadets had been selected from every State, and Sandhya was the only girl cadet chosen from the Kakinada group, said a statement issued by the college management on Sunday.

Ms. Sandhya thanked her college management for encouraging her to chase her dream and expressed gratitude to Group Commander of Kakinada unit Col. Sabyasachi Dash and Commanding Officer 4(A) BN NCC Vijayawada Lt. Col. Balinder Singh.

She also thanked Nalanda Educational Institutions chairman A. Vijayababu, Degree College principal M. Anuradha and Lt. Sk. Rafia Begum.

Related Topics

sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.