NCBC objects to displacement of potters in Prakasam

ONGOLE

13 August 2021 01:19 IST

Revenue, police officials told to submit explanation within a fortnight

The National Commission for Backward Classes on Thursday took strong objection to the removal of thatched huts of scores of potter families by the district administration at K. Bitragunta village, near Singarayonda, in Prakasam district.

NCBC Vice-Chairman P. Lokesh Kumar and NCBC member T. Achary who went to the area on a fact-finding visit gave a patient hearing to the woes of potter families who were hitherto eking out a living close to the Chennai-Kolkata highway.

They complained they were evicted by local revenue and police officials for allegedly encroaching upon on government ‘kunta poramboke’ land. They had been living on the said land for decades and paying all taxes to the government, the potters submitted.

The NCBC functionaries summoned the revenue and police officials concerned to New Delhi and sought a detailed explanation within a fortnight. They expressed their dissatisfaction over the displacement of the members of the Backward Classes and grilled the local officials on what basis they were earlier provided electricity connections and the reasons for disconnection.

They were also perplexed as to how the expressway was allowed to pass through the said ‘kunta poramboke’ land and measures taken for environment protection.