NCB, NDRF take out awareness rally against drug abuse in Vijayawada

June 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Students, youth urged to join the fight against drugs and trafficking

The Hindu Bureau

NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan flagging off the bike rally against drug abuse, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in association with the Vijayawada Riders Club, organised a bike rally to create awareness against drug abuse.

Many civilians, club members, NDRF officers and jawans participated in the rally held on the theme ‘Say Yes to Life – No To Drugs’, from BDTS Road to NDRF 10th Battalion base camp at Kondapavuluru village on Sunday. They carried placards and raised slogans against drugs.

“The rally was taken out in connection with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26,” the Commandant Zahid Khan, who flagged off the rally, said.

He expressed concern over the rising drug addiction cases and stressed the need to raise awareness among people against drugs.

“I request the youth to join hands with the NCB, Police, NGOs and other organisations, which are fighting against drugs and trafficking,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.

Anand Adusumilli of the Vijayawada Riders Club appealed to parents and teachers to keep a vigil on the movements of students and guide them properly.

Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta, Assistant Commandant Mohammad Aslam and other officers participated.

