NBA recognition given to nine more polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh

November 25, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Training, S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said concerted efforts to push institutions of technical education to meet and maintain high standards are yielding good results with nine more government polytechnic colleges in the State securing the recognition of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for 17 programmes offered by them.

The nine are: ESC Government Polytechnic at Nandyal, Government Polytechnics at Kalikiri, Parvathipuram, Rajampet, Kakinada, Dharmavaram and Chandragiri, MBTS Government Polytechnic at Guntur and Government Polytechnic College at Atmakuru.

In a statement on November 25 (Saturday), Mr. Suresh Kumar said this was in addition to the recognition given to 16 programmes in nine polytechnic colleges recently. He said out of the 87 government polytechnic colleges in the State, 41 applied for the accreditation in the first phase and 18 have achieved it so far.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said efforts were being made to achieve the NBA recognition for all the polytechnic colleges in the State by next academic year. He appreciated the role of the Department of Technical Education in ensuring that the institutions conform to the NBA standards.

Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said 11 more polytechnics may get NBA recognition in the next couple of months. She said since student placements was an important parameter considered by the NBA, the department was focussed on measures to ensure jobs to as many students as possible at the end of the courses pursued by them.

She said the polytechnic colleges across the State were spruced up with clean surroundings, painted buildings, modern laboratories and rationalisation of the staff. The student hostels were also given a facelift.