NBA recognition for 24 more courses offered by 12 government polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Our aim is to provide quality education and help the students succeed in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and industry, says Director of Department of Technical Education Chadalavada Naga Rani

February 16, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Moving a step forward in imparting quality education, the Department of Technical Education on February 16 (Friday) announced that an additional 24 programmes offered by 12 government polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh had secured recognition by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

An NBA team communicated to the department that the 24 programmes secured accreditation for the academic years 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 (up to June 30, 2027).

The institutions that secured recognition included the Government Polytechnic in Anantapur, GMR Polytechnic in Srisailam, SV Government Polytechnic in Tirupati, Government Polytechnic for Women in Kadapa, Government Polytechnic at Pillaripattu, Government Polytechnic for Women at Nandigama, Government Polytechnic for Women at Palamaneru, Government Polytechnic at Srikakulam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar GMR Polytechnic at Rajamahendravaram, Government Model Residential Polytechnic at Madanapalle, Government Polytechnic at Jammalamadugu and Government Polytechnic at Kadiri in Anantapur district.

Director of the Department of Technical Education Chadalavada Naga Rani said it would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff, students and the administrators.

“Our aim is to provide quality education and prepare our students for success in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and industry,” she said.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training, S. Suresh Kumar, complimented the principals and their teams for securing the NBA accreditation, and said this should serve as a foundation for further excellence.

With this, a total of 60 programmes offered by 31 polytechnic colleges in the State secured the NBA recognition.

