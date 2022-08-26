Nayi Brahmins take out thanksgiving rally after official change of community name in A.P.
Minister promises steps to ensure job security for the community people serving in Hindu temples as traditional instrumentalists
Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna has promised steps for ensuring job security for those serving as musical instrumentalists in the Hindu temples in the State.
Thousands of people belonging to the Nayi Brahmin community on Friday took out a rally here to thank Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuing a G.O. to officially refer to their community as ‘Nayi Brahmin’.
“At present, the community is called as ‘Mangali’ which hurts them. The G.O. has been issued on Thursday by changing the community name as ‘Nayi Brahmin’. The Chief Minister has consented to change the community’s name based on the socio and cultural study done by the State government,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.
Responding to a request, he said that a timely initiative would be taken to ensure employment security for those serving in the Hindu temples.
The Minister led a rally in which Nayi Brahmins played their traditional musical instruments, including drums and Sannai, in the streets of Ramachandrapuram town in Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.