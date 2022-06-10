Nayanatara couple land in a controversy at Tirumala

June 10, 2022 21:55 IST

Actress reportedly walks along Mada Streets with her footwear on

The newly-wed cine couple Nayanatara and her husband, Vignesh Sivan, unwittingly stirred a controversy during their visit to Tirumala temple here on Friday. The couple, who got married on Thursday, were at the hill temple to take part in the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara.

A controversy erupted when Nayanatara was found walking along the Mada Streets with her footwear on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video footage of her walking in the vicinity of the main temple and posing for enthusiastic shutterbugs who mobbed the couple, soon went viral on various social media platforms forcing the TTD authorities give an explanation.

Critics, including political leaders, alleged that the incident had hurt the sentiments of devotees and demanded that the TTD initiate stringent action against her for flouting the temple norms.

According to TTD norms, walking in the Mada Streets with footwear on is strictly prohibited. The TTD has also erected display boards at vantage points highlighting the stipulation in different languages. This besides, the TTD through its vast broadcasting network also makes periodical appeals to the devout to strictly adhere to the stipulation and protect the sanctity of the town.

When the media asked for his reaction, TTD Vigilance Guard Officer Bali Reddy said that he would take up the issue to the notice of the higher ups and proceed legally.