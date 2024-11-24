ADVERTISEMENT

Navyandhra Teachers Association alleges anomalies in promotions, seeks judicial probe

Published - November 24, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Seven Assistant Directors were promoted to the posts of principals in the District Institutes of Education and Training without fulfilling the required qualifications, the teachers allege

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The leaders of the Navyandhra Teachers’ Association have alleged gross irregularities in the promotions of Assistant Directors in the Education Department and demanded a judicial probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the association’s State president, Karanam Harikrishna, and secretary, Maganti Srinivasa Rao, demanded that more than 22 Assistant Directors promoted as Deputy Education Officers (DyEOs) in the State be reverted to their original posts immediately. They also alleged that seven Assistant Directors were promoted to the posts of principals in the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) without fulfilling the required qualifications.

The association leaders urged the government to restore the posts of Parishad Education Officer (PEO) and said that headmasters of Zilla Parishad schools should be promoted as PEOs on a seniority basis.

The leaders claimed that 13 PEO posts, which were supposed to have been given to Zilla Parishad headmasters, were “illegally converted into Deputy Education Officers’ posts and given to Assistant Directors under a one-time exemption.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that this was done in gross violation of the rule book, they demanded that all such illegal promotions be reverted and that immediate measures be taken to rectify the anomalies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US