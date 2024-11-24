Navyandhra Teachers Association alleges anomalies in promotions, seeks judicial probe

The leaders of the Navyandhra Teachers’ Association have alleged gross irregularities in the promotions of Assistant Directors in the Education Department and demanded a judicial probe.

In a statement, the association’s State president, Karanam Harikrishna, and secretary, Maganti Srinivasa Rao, demanded that more than 22 Assistant Directors promoted as Deputy Education Officers (DyEOs) in the State be reverted to their original posts immediately. They also alleged that seven Assistant Directors were promoted to the posts of principals in the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) without fulfilling the required qualifications.

The association leaders urged the government to restore the posts of Parishad Education Officer (PEO) and said that headmasters of Zilla Parishad schools should be promoted as PEOs on a seniority basis.

The leaders claimed that 13 PEO posts, which were supposed to have been given to Zilla Parishad headmasters, were “illegally converted into Deputy Education Officers’ posts and given to Assistant Directors under a one-time exemption.”

Stating that this was done in gross violation of the rule book, they demanded that all such illegal promotions be reverted and that immediate measures be taken to rectify the anomalies.

