Navy on high alert for cyclone relief efforts

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2020 22:17 IST

As the depression over South Eastern Bay of Bengal, presently at about 1,000 km south of Paradip, is likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has assumed a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance.

Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam are on standby to proceed to the most-affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support, including providing medical aid.

These ships are equipped with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief material that include food, tents, clothes, medicines, blankets etc. Additionally, 20 rescue teams with Gemini boats and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal.

Advertising

Advertising

Naval aircraft are also on standby at the Naval Air Stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, and casualty evacuation if required.

ENC is monitoring the developments in the Bay of Bengal closely and Naval Officers-in-Charge (West Bengal) and (Odisha) are in constant communication with respective State Administrations to augment rescue and relief operations.