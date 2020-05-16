Andhra Pradesh

Navy on high alert for cyclone relief efforts

As the depression over South Eastern Bay of Bengal, presently at about 1,000 km south of Paradip, is likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has assumed a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance.

Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam are on standby to proceed to the most-affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support, including providing medical aid.

These ships are equipped with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief material that include food, tents, clothes, medicines, blankets etc. Additionally, 20 rescue teams with Gemini boats and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal.

Naval aircraft are also on standby at the Naval Air Stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, and casualty evacuation if required.

ENC is monitoring the developments in the Bay of Bengal closely and Naval Officers-in-Charge (West Bengal) and (Odisha) are in constant communication with respective State Administrations to augment rescue and relief operations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 10:20:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/navy-on-high-alert-for-cyclone-relief-efforts/article31603383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY