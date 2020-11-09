Navy employee drowns, another goes missing

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 November 2020 00:40 IST

They were sucked in by strong tides at Yarada Beach

A jolly outing of a group of navy personnel to the Yarada Beach turned tragic one of them drowned and another went missing, after being reportedly caught in the strong tides on Sunday.

According to the New Port police, a group of 54 personnel of the INS Sumitra (Indian Navy) went to Yarada Beach at around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Search operations

At around 9.15 a.m., four among them—Whengbam Jagajit Singh (petty officer), Subham, (Com -II), Sunil (petty officer) and Vinay Kumar (EEMR-I) ventured into the water to clean themselves before proceeding for breakfast. A strong tide reportedly dragged them into the sea.

However, their colleagues managed to rescue Jagajit, Sunil and Vinit while Subham remained missing. Jagajit, who was unconscious, was shifted to INS Kalyani where he died while undergoing treatment at around 11 a.m.

A search operation to trace Subham continued till late in the evening. New Port police have registered a case.