Andhra Pradesh

Navy employee drowns, another goes missing

A jolly outing of a group of navy personnel to the Yarada Beach turned tragic one of them drowned and another went missing, after being reportedly caught in the strong tides on Sunday.

According to the New Port police, a group of 54 personnel of the INS Sumitra (Indian Navy) went to Yarada Beach at around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Search operations

At around 9.15 a.m., four among them—Whengbam Jagajit Singh (petty officer), Subham, (Com -II), Sunil (petty officer) and Vinay Kumar (EEMR-I) ventured into the water to clean themselves before proceeding for breakfast. A strong tide reportedly dragged them into the sea.

However, their colleagues managed to rescue Jagajit, Sunil and Vinit while Subham remained missing. Jagajit, who was unconscious, was shifted to INS Kalyani where he died while undergoing treatment at around 11 a.m.

A search operation to trace Subham continued till late in the evening. New Port police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2020 12:40:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/navy-employee-drowns-another-goes-missing/article33054187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY