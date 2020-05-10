Navy designs and develops equipment for VIMS

The Indian Navy officers and sailors of Naval Dockyard designed and developed a solution to monitor critically ill patients admitted into Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) with COVID-19 and presented it to VIMS Director Satya Vara Prasad on Sunday.

During the handing over of Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold by the Indian Navy to VIMS, the hospital which caters to the needs of four adjoining districts, Dr. Vara Prasad had sought a solution for remote monitoring of vital parameters of patients in the ICU to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus to health staff.

A core team comprising two officers and four workers of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under Eastern Naval Command, expeditiously designed and implemented a solution. The audio-visual output of the bedside patient monitoring system was converted to HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) output and multiplexed for all 48 beds in the ICU through a digital video recorder and provided on a big display outside the ICUs where the staff sit.

The facility includes monitoring all patients simultaneously or selecting as required including zooming with an audio alarm. Further, the same parameters through HDMI Ethernet converter have also been provided to the doctors on their mobile over the internet.

The doctor can at any time from any place with internet connectivity, monitor 48 patients in ICU. The conceptualisation to final implementation was completed in a record six days.