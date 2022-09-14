Andhra Pradesh: Navodayam, a unique grievance redressal system for the marginalised

ADVERTISEMENT

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti has launched a programme called Navodayam. an exclusive platform to resolve the grievances faced by SC/ST communities.

“Navodayam would cover grievances and provide opportunities in the fields of education, employment, entrepreneurship and empowerment. The grievance would be held at the district/mandal/village-level on the 14 th of every month, to mark the birthday of B.R Ambedkar,” said Mr. Siva Sankar.

The district administration has already kick-started the scheme by sponsoring the higher education of five meritorious students from the SC and ST communities.

In the employment sphere, the district administration has plans to conduct job melas and rope in reputed companies and local industries. Skill development programmes by the AP State Skill Development Corporation would also be conducted.

The grievance redressal system would also cover land disputes and pension issues.

Earlier, Mr. Siva Sankar launched ‘Badi Bata’ to enrol 950 children back into schools after counselling their parents. There are over 30,000 dropouts in Palnadu district, mostly from the SC and ST communities,” the Collector said, adding that officers have been given a target of enrolling all of them within 90 days.

Launching the programme, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Ramababu said that the programme is unique as it promises to usher in new opportunities for the weaker sections. He said that reservations have provided a platform for the weaker sections to strive towards better employment opportunities.

MLC and Chief Whip of Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that Dalits need to have a culture change. A progressive culture mandates cleanliness, discipline and hard work, he said, adding that Dalits should live spartan lives and save money instead of spending on luxurious goods.