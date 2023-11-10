Navies of India and Bangladesh conduct joint exercise

November 10, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 4th edition of bilateral exercises between the Indian and Bangladesh navies, Bongosagar-23, and the 5th edition of Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) by the two navies were conducted in the northern Bay of Bengal from November 7 to 9.

Ships and aircraft from both the navies undertook joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), and subsequently conducted maritime exercises to enhance interoperability.

Indian Navy Ships Kuthar and Kiltan, and Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) Dornier participated in the exercise, along with Bangladesh Navy Ships Abu Bakr and Abu Ubaidah, and MPA.

The ships undertook communication drills, surface gun-shoots, tactical manoeuvres and other exercises that culminated in a steam past.

CORPAT-23 also included the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drills conducted by the two navies, wherein a search-and-rescue scenario at sea was done. Regular bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols strengthened mutual understanding and cooperation between the two navies.

INS Kuthar is an indigenously-built guided missile Corvette, whereas INS Kiltan is an indigenously-built anti-submarine Corvette. Both ships are part of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based in Visakhapatnam.

