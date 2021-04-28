Navayuga-led JV bags Ramayapatnam port project

VIJAYAWADA:

28 April 2021 11:59 IST

The government on Tuesday approved the technical and financial bids submitted by NECL which quoted ₹2,634 crore for the project.

A joint venture firm led by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) emerged as the successful bidder for the construction of the proposed greenfield port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district.

The government on Tuesday approved the technical and financial bids submitted by NECL which quoted ₹2,634 crore for the project to be constructed on EPC basis.

Permission has since been accorded to the CEO of AP Maritime Board to issue the letter of acceptance to the NECL - led joint venture entity, as per G.O. Rt No.16 issued by special chief secretary (infrastructure & investment) R. Karikal Valaven.

Advertising

Advertising

The Ramayapatnam port is going to be developed as an all-weather port and it has a provision for a dry dock/ship lift facility, LNG berths and fishing harbour.

The port has a 12.60 metres draft that can handle Panamax size vessels of 80,000 DWT in the first phase of the project and 1,25,000 DWT vessels later and Cape size vessels ultimately.

It will cater to bulk cargo (coal, ore etc.), containers and various commodity raw materials and have permanent marine facilities required for mechanised cargo handling, transportation and storage to meet the demands of trade and shipping activities.