Navaratri Brahmotsavams to commence from October 15

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from October 15.

The interesting feature of the festival is that it will be without Dwajarohanam and Dwajavarohanam, unlike the first Brahmotsavams that drew to a close on September 26.

Snapana Thirumanjanam which is generally observed on a few days during the festival will not be performed this time.

The procession of golden tiruchi will mark the commencement of the festival on October 15. The important days of the festival include Garuda Vahanam on October 19, Pushpaka vimanam on October 20, Swarna Ratham on October 22 and Chakrasnanam on October 23.

The two-time daily processions will be observed between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the evening every day.

