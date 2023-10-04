ADVERTISEMENT

Navaratri Brahmotsavams to commence from October 15

October 04, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - TIRUMALA

The interesting feature of the festival is that it will be without Dwajarohanam and Dwajavarohanam, unlike the first Brahmotsavams that drew to a close on September 26

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from October 15.

The interesting feature of the festival is that it will be without Dwajarohanam and Dwajavarohanam, unlike the first Brahmotsavams that drew to a close on September 26.

Snapana Thirumanjanam which is generally observed on a few days during the festival will not be performed this time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The procession of golden tiruchi will mark the commencement of the festival on October 15. The important days of the festival include Garuda Vahanam on October 19, Pushpaka vimanam on October 20, Swarna Ratham on October 22 and Chakrasnanam on October 23.

The two-time daily processions will be observed between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the evening every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US