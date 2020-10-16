Navaratri Brahmotsavams off to a ceremonious start

The nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams began on a grand note at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Friday.

Priests conducted special rituals at the yagasala followed by a procession of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts on a golden Tiruchi around the Vimana Prakaram inside the hill temple.

This was followed by asthanam to the deities at Ranganayakula mandapam, where the priests observed the traditional Kankanadharanam to TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Prashanti Reddy, member trustees Sekhar Reddy and D.P. Ananth, and several pontiffs attended the rituals.

The interesting feature of the annual event which is being conducted for the second time during the year owing to Adhika masam is that the festival is being held without Dwajarohanam and Dwajavarohanam, while all other vahana sevas are being observed on a normal basis.

The festivities ended with Pedda Sesha vahanam in the night.