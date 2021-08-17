‘Navaratnalu’ will continue to benefit people: Deputy CM

TIRUPATI

17 August 2021 01:32 IST

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has said that the flagship ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes will continue to be implemented in the State, and that all eligible beneficiaries would reap their benefits.

Speaking after inaugurating the first-ever temple-cum-museum built in the State for showcasing ‘Jagananna Navaratnalu’ in Srikalahasti on Monday, he said the schemes meant not just disbursement of money, but ensuring a decent and sustainable livelihood for lakhs of families. He appreciated MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy for coming up with the novel idea of building a structure to ‘immortalise’ the schemes.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who allotted house sites to nearly 2,000 beneficiaries, recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had allotted 10,000 house sites during his tenure at the same spot, hinting at the level to which the benefits were percolating down to the public.

Advertising

Advertising