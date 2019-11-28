Navaratnalu schemes are aimed at developing all regions: Minister

Steps are afoot to revive 10 cooperative sugar factories in the State in two phases, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said.

Addressing the District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said that the cooperative sugar factory at Gajulamandyam near Tirupati would be revived in the first phase and the Chittoor unit in the second phase.

“The YSRCP government is giving utmost importance to creation of jobs, both in the government and private sectors,” he said.

The Navaratnalu schemes were aimed at developing all regions and all sections of people, he added.

Vision for health sector

Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a vision for the health sector.

Apart from strengthening all the primary health centres (PHCs) and cluster and referral hospitals, focus would be laid on the sub-health centres. Ambulances would be provided in all the Assembly constituencies. Tenders had been called in this regard. The MGNREGS works would be given a major push, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise K. Narayanaswamy said that within six months of coming to power the government had taken several steps towards implementing prohibition in phases, and they included closing down of belt shops and curtailing the number of wine shops.

Housing for poor

APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja said that housing schemes for the poor and downtrodden would be given a fillip.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could implement revolutionary schemes for the underprivileged within six months of coming to power, she said. A major step was to develop the government schools on a par with the private institutions, she said.

District MLAs, heads of the departments, and senior officials were present.