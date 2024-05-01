‘Navaratnalu Plus’ promises new vision for Andhra Pradesh, says Shaik Asif

May 01, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP Vijayawada West Assembly candidate Shaik Asif on Wednesday, May 1, said the party’s manifesto ‘Navaratnalu Plus’, promised a new vision for Andhra Pradesh.

Interacting with voters of the constituency as part of campaigning, Mr. Asif called his political opponent from TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary “Andhra Mallya” and pointed out that he was accused of financial bungling in the past.

Mr. Asif said the BJP leaders at the Centre made no qualms in admitting that they were opposed to reservations to Muslim minorities. “How can people who have been hurting the sentiments of Muslim minorities, now seek their votes?” he asked.

Referring to the development of the Vijayawada West constituency, he said the party’s candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) had worked relentlessly to improve the facilities and infrastructure.

He said in the past a small shower was sufficient to inundate the low-lying areas in the constituency. The problem had been addressed by Mr. Kesineni Nani who, as the TDP MP, granted funds for implementation of storm water drainage system.

Mr. Kesineni Nani’s daughter Swetha, who canvassed in support of Mr. Asif, said voters in Vijayawada West segment were politically mature and could tell between genuine and fake. She said unlike his political opponent Mr. Sujana Chowdary, who was accused of defrauding banks of huge amounts, Mr. Asif was an honest and humble person.

She said people’s overwhelming response made her confident that both the YCP candidates-for Assembly and Parliament, were certain to win in the elections. Chairpersons of various corporations and YSR Congress Party leaders from the division also accompanied them.

