‘Navaratnalu continue to provide succour to people’

The Navaratnalu welfare schemes rolled out by the State government even during the two devastating waves of COVID-19 had helped many families to stay afloat, said District Collector Vivek Yadav.

He was addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at the 73rd Republic Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Collector, along with the SPs, Vishal Gunni and K. Arif Hafeez, inspected the ceremonial parade from various police contingents.

During his address, the Collector said that the institution of village and ward secretariats was inspired by the Gram Swaraj ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, and 526 services are being provided in a timebound manner.

Later, the Collector gave away commendation certificates to officers and NGOs.