Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 22 June 2020 14:13 IST
Comments
Naval sailor dies of electric shock on board INS Rajput
Updated: 22 June 2020 14:13 IST
19-year-old Rahul Jangir was on duty at the Visakhapatnam naval base when the incident occurred.
In a tragic incident on board INS Rajput, naval sailor Rahul Jangir suffered an electrical shock while on duty at Visakhapatnam naval base on Sunday evening. Despite immediate medical first aid on the ship and efforts to revive him at INHS Kalyani, the sailor succumbed on Sunday night.
The mortal remains of the 19-year-old will be flown to his hometown in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.
An inquiry has been ordered by the Navy.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...