Andhra Pradesh

Naval sailor dies of electric shock on board INS Rajput

19-year-old Rahul Jangir was on duty at the Visakhapatnam naval base when the incident occurred.

In a tragic incident on board INS Rajput, naval sailor Rahul Jangir suffered an electrical shock while on duty at Visakhapatnam naval base on Sunday evening. Despite immediate medical first aid on the ship and efforts to revive him at INHS Kalyani, the sailor succumbed on Sunday night.

The mortal remains of the 19-year-old will be flown to his hometown in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Navy.

