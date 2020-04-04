Naval personnel being trained for COVID-19 battle

In order to cater to a large number of patients requiring medical and emotional succour in this hour of crisis, the ENC is training non-medical naval personnel as ‘Battle Field Nursing Assistant’ (BFNA) to lend a helping hand to doctors and paramedics in treating COVID-19 patients in quarantine and isolation facilities.

The training commenced at all stations under ENC from Friday in small batches consisting of a team of six personnel each.

About 313 personnel, including 37 officers, have been trained at naval units at Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Kolkata as on Saturday. Plans have been made to train at least 75% of the non-medical personnel.

Collation of information on COVID-19 for prevention, management, casualty carriage for transfer and how to protect self by donning the personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfection have been taught to the officers and sailors along with defence civilians including women.

The training emphasises the importance of PPE for health professionals and following social distancing to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus by all personnel.

The command is preparing to create facilities for COVID-19 patients at ENC, including INHS Kalyani, the premier naval hospital, in addition to a wellness centre with a quarantine facility for 185 personnel at Visakhapatnam.