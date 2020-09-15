Naval espionage case: NIA arrests another key accused in Godhra

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 September 2020 23:41 IST

He was allegedly associated with Pakistani spies in the guise of cloth trade

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested another key accused in the Visakhapatnam naval espionage case, in Godhra, Gujarat.

The arrested was identified as Giteli Imran (37), a resident of Panchmahal in Godhra. He was booked under Sections such as 120B & 121A of the IPC, 17 & 18 of the UA (P) Act, and 3 of the Official Secrets Act for his involvement in espionage activities and working for the Pakistan-based ISI.

The case pertained to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies had recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding the locations and movements of Indian Navy Ships and submarines, and other defence establishments.

Investigation revealed that a few Navy personnel had come in contact with the Pakistani agents through the social media platforms, and shared classified information in lieu of money deposited into their bank accounts through the Indian associates of the ISI who had business interests in Pakistan.

Investigation further revealed that Imran was associated with the Pakistani spies/agents in the guise of cross-border cloth trade.

As per the directions of the Pakistan-based spies, he had allegedly deposited money into the bank accounts of Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals in lieu of sensitive and classified data provided by them.

Documents seized

Some digital devices and incriminating documents had been seized in the search conducted at the house of Giteli at Godhra.

The NIA has so far arrested and filed charge-sheet against 14 persons, who included 11 sailors of Indian Navy, a few of whom were based in the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

The sailors were reportedly lured into the spy ring through honey trap via social media.